TNC Coin One Day Volume Reaches $716,603.96 (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, TNC Coin has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. TNC Coin has a total market cap of $578.37 million and $716,603.96 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TNC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0988 or 0.00000432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TNC Coin

TNC Coin was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.09897049 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $734,902.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

