TI Trust Inc. Has $674,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

TI Trust Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the quarter. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 56,597 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,005.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 25,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $865,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,201. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.