TI Trust Inc. Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TI Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

KO traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.30. 2,558,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,398,531. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.28. The firm has a market cap of $260.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

