THG (LON:THG) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of THG (LON:THG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on THG. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of THG in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THG currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 391.75 ($4.85).

THG Stock Performance

Shares of THG opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.84, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.77. The company has a market cap of £771.22 million and a PE ratio of -4.33. THG has a one year low of GBX 31.15 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 159.24 ($1.97).

THG Company Profile

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

