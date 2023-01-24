The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Short Interest Down 9.5% in December

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:JOE traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.21. The company had a trading volume of 124,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65. St. Joe has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 25.74%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in St. Joe by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in St. Joe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in St. Joe by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,416 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in St. Joe by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in St. Joe in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised St. Joe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

