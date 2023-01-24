The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after buying an additional 2,583,841 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,143,000 after buying an additional 1,976,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Southern by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,406,000 after buying an additional 1,053,658 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth about $65,112,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,275,000 after purchasing an additional 768,899 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.15.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,071 shares of company stock worth $1,333,545. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $71.18 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.20.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

