The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4 %

PG stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.51. 950,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,284,791. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.11 and a 200-day moving average of $142.01. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble



Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

