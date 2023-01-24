The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 178.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,634,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,198 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,676. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE HIG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.35. The stock had a trading volume of 351,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.53. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.