The Graph (GRT) Price Hits $0.0892 on Exchanges

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $782.18 million and $63.42 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Graph has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One The Graph token can now be bought for about $0.0892 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Graph Profile

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,568,572,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,767,708,749 tokens. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

