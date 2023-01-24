The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $36.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.08.
Ally Financial Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of ALLY traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $32.30. 12,038,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,748,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $51.05.
Insider Activity at Ally Financial
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ally Financial Company Profile
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
