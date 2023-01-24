The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $36.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $32.30. 12,038,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,748,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $51.05.

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.