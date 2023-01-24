The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Short Interest Update

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,910,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 34,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 18.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GAP Price Performance

GAP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.53. 1,751,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,709,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. GAP has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 84.26 and a beta of 1.87.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.73. GAP had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at GAP

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.02%.

In related news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $124,418.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $90,217.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,413.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at $356,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,635 shares of company stock worth $652,752 in the last ninety days. 44.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GAP by 2.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 58.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of GAP by 1.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

