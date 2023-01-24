The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Boosted by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.0% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Clorox by 1.8% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 11.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Clorox by 4.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $142.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $182.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.11.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $136.92.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.