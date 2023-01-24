The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Short Interest Update

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the December 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 24.8% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 35.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 82,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CEE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,041. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $25.36.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.2387 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

