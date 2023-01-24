The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,977,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,445,831,000 after purchasing an additional 298,324 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $694,855,000 after purchasing an additional 124,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $240.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.53.

Boeing stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.49. 1,159,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,988,371. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.79. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $223.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.