The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Raised by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $17,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Allstate by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Allstate by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Allstate by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Allstate by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Allstate by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.35. The company had a trading volume of 79,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,083. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.38.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -239.44%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.85.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

