Tenset Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Tenset token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tenset has a market capitalization of $121.73 million and $71,821.69 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tenset has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tenset Profile

Tenset is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,730,262 tokens. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official message board is 10set.medium.com.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

