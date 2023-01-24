TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,290,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the December 15th total of 18,570,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. HSBC upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.13. 5,600,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,976,757. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 773.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

