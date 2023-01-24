Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,287. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

