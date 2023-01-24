Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 136.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,262,177.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.49. 10,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 2.30.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.39). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.08%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

