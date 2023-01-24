Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Shares Down 2.1%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 101,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 170,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Takung Art Trading Down 2.1 %

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Takung Art during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Takung Art during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Takung Art during the first quarter valued at $83,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Takung Art

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

