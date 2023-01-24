Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SNDX stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $26.47. 664,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,426. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,322.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $195,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $6,627.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $641,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $195,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.