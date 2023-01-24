Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Sureserve Group Price Performance
SUR traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 87 ($1.08). 433,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,003. The company has a market cap of £144.59 million and a PE ratio of 1,087.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 80.76. Sureserve Group has a 1 year low of GBX 66 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 95 ($1.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76.
About Sureserve Group
Featured Stories
- Insiders Buy Archer Aviation, Is This Stock About To Take Off?
- Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.