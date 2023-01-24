Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

SUR traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 87 ($1.08). 433,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,003. The company has a market cap of £144.59 million and a PE ratio of 1,087.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 80.76. Sureserve Group has a 1 year low of GBX 66 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 95 ($1.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76.

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

