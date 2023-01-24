Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $51.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 276,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 232,766 shares.The stock last traded at $45.80 and had previously closed at $45.70.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 56.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

