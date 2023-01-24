Substratum Market Cap Hits $281,640.72 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Substratum has a total market cap of $281,640.72 and approximately $33.17 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010051 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00048647 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00030477 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000238 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00018050 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00216262 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000123 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002879 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00098232 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $22.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.