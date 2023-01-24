Strike Price Tops $12.71 on Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Strike has a market cap of $45.22 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Strike token can now be purchased for $12.71 or 0.00055490 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Strike Profile

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,556,758 tokens. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official website is strike.org.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

