Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) & AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Critical Comparison

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) and AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Stran & Company, Inc. and AirNet Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A AirNet Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Stran & Company, Inc. has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AirNet Technology has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of AirNet Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of AirNet Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and AirNet Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stran & Company, Inc. -3.21% -4.20% -3.18% AirNet Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and AirNet Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stran & Company, Inc. $39.70 million 0.70 $230,000.00 N/A N/A AirNet Technology $26.02 million 0.27 -$17.33 million N/A N/A

Stran & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than AirNet Technology.

Summary

Stran & Company, Inc. beats AirNet Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

About AirNet Technology

AirNet Technology, Inc. engages in the business of air travel advertisements. It sells advertising time slots on air travel advertising networks and on digital television screens on airplanes. It operates through the Media Network and Cryptocurrency Mining segments. The Media Network segment includes the sale of advertising time slots. The Cryptocurrency Mining segment is involved in blockchain mining activities. The company was founded by Herman Man Guo in August 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

