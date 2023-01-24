StockNews.com Lowers Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $318.63.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE:EQNR opened at $31.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average is $35.60. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 51.24%. The company had revenue of $43.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,429.4% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 112,499,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,473,000 after purchasing an additional 108,051,631 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $146,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 47.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after buying an additional 1,210,930 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 100.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,416,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,024,000 after buying an additional 1,214,100 shares during the period. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

