StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Agile Therapeutics Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.08. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $15.60.
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,074.50% and a negative net margin of 797.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Agile Therapeutics Company Profile
Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
