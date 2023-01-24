StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.08. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,074.50% and a negative net margin of 797.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 256,227 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

