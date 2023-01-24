StockNews.com Downgrades Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Buy

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

TGLS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.38. 193,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

Insider Activity at Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $201.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.42 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 46.41% and a net margin of 18.92%. Analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $636,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at $777,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tecnoglass news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,351.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at $777,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.