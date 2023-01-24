StockNews.com Downgrades Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

MPB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MPB opened at $30.43 on Friday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52. The stock has a market cap of $483.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Institutional Trading of Mid Penn Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 278,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 33.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 23,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.