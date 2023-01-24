StockNews.com Downgrades Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $191.84 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $138.88 and a 1 year high of $203.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.04. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 37.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 236.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

