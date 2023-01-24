StockNews.com Downgrades Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to Sell

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AA. UBS Group began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AA traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.75. 4,280,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,667,873. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.41. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,670,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,760,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,643 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,558,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,037,000 after buying an additional 729,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 64,013.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 680,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,897,000 after buying an additional 679,188 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.