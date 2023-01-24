Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Cheniere Energy Put Options (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 12,102 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 51% compared to the average volume of 8,009 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.15.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after buying an additional 2,699,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after buying an additional 5,912,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after acquiring an additional 606,893 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.35. 394,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,133. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $104.81 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

