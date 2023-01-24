Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 55,366 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 21% compared to the average volume of 45,882 call options.
Transocean Price Performance
NYSE RIG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.21. 7,592,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,975,857. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Transocean has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75.
Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Transocean
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in Transocean during the third quarter worth $25,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.94.
About Transocean
Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Transocean (RIG)
- Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.