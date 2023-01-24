Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 55,366 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 21% compared to the average volume of 45,882 call options.

NYSE RIG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.21. 7,592,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,975,857. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Transocean has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $64,691.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,877 shares of company stock valued at $340,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in Transocean during the third quarter worth $25,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.94.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

