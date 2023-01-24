Stifel Nicolaus Increases Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $336.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $334.00 to $336.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $327.09.

NYSE:PH opened at $311.71 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,875 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,969.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 736,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,442,000 after acquiring an additional 700,766 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 954.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,494,000 after acquiring an additional 640,598 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,479,000 after acquiring an additional 309,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 399,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,319,000 after acquiring an additional 265,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

