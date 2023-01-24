Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Up 3.4%

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.82 and last traded at $33.82. 69,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 282,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $556.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.50 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 19,677 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $601,329.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,213,589.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 19,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $601,329.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,213,589.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,287 shares of company stock valued at $716,329 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 641.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

