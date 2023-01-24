Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Steem has a market cap of $85.32 million and approximately $10.81 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.
Steem Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 425,270,816 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Steem Coin Trading
