Steem (STEEM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.34 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $84.90 million and $7.34 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,086.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000390 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00392710 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014972 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.40 or 0.00777100 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00098939 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.47 or 0.00591151 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001132 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00193993 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 425,218,013 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
