Status (SNT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.02 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $101.93 million and $5.02 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010016 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00052395 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030132 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 99.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000205 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004307 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00222902 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,922,406,234 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,958,121.1360493 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02558535 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $4,661,414.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

