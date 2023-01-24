STASIS EURO (EURS) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $134.15 million and $1.12 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00004726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.96 or 0.00409981 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,595.40 or 0.28777652 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00592345 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

