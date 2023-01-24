Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,568 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,318,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $482,273,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Starbucks by 47.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $107.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.74. The firm has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

