SSI Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

SSI Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,905,000 after acquiring an additional 339,609 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,049,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,065,000 after acquiring an additional 130,585 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,931,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,296,000 after acquiring an additional 474,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,445,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,843,000 after acquiring an additional 33,269 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $47.99. 133,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,229. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.75.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS)
- Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.