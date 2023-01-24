SSI Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP)

SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 77.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth about $5,161,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in RBC Bearings by 17.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.15. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,227. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.15.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

