Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.40 and last traded at $145.40. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPXSF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £114.60 ($141.88) to GBX 9,910 ($122.69) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £120 ($148.57) to £124 ($153.52) in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.35.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

