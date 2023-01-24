SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,506 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 997,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,690,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 308,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.9% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 499,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 292,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 242,768 shares in the last quarter.

SPAB traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $25.93. 289,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,298,112. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $29.16.

