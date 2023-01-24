SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,906 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN remained flat at $42.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 221,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,861. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $45.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75.

