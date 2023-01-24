Southern (NYSE:SO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $58.85

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.85 and last traded at $66.41, with a volume of 80248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.15.

Southern Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,071 shares of company stock worth $1,333,545. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 124,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

