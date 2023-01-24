SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 87,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,171,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SomaLogic to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

SomaLogic Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $638.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SomaLogic

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. SomaLogic had a negative net margin of 81.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SomaLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in SomaLogic by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,323,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 173,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,973,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 999,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,017,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,951,000 after purchasing an additional 684,597 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

