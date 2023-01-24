Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Short Interest Down 6.6% in December

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 865,300 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 926,500 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 196,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Solo Brands Stock Performance
DTC opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.
Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $102.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solo Brands
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Solo Brands to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Solo Brands to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
About Solo Brands
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solo Brands (DTC)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.