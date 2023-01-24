Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Short Interest Down 6.6% in December

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 865,300 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 926,500 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 196,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

DTC opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $102.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solo Brands

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Solo Brands by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Solo Brands by 62.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Solo Brands during the first quarter valued at $100,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Solo Brands to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Solo Brands to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

