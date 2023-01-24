Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Maxim Group

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group to $22.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sintx Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

SINT opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. Sintx Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of Sintx Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sintx Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of Sintx Technologies worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications primarily in the United States. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

